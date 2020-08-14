Firefighter seriously injured battling Makiki auto repair shop blaze

A Honolulu firefighter was taken to a hospital after he suffered a leg injury while he and other firefighters battled a late-night fire that broke out an auto repair shop in Makiki.

Honolulu firefighters responded to the establishment at 1084 Young St. at about 11 p.m. Thursday.

They brought the blaze under control just after 12:50 a.m. and extinguished it at about 1:40 a.m. today.

Emergency Medical Services personnel treated one of the firefighters, 40, for a leg injury and took him to a hospital in serious condition.

Residents who live in an adjacent apartment building said they evacuated their units after a neighbor alerted them of the fire.

A resident who declined to give her name said she saw a lot of smoke billowing from the auto repair shop’s windows.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. A damage estimate was not immediately available.