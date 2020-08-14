Second Kamehameha Schools employee based at Kawaiahao Plaza tests positive for COVID-19

Another Kamehameha Schools employee based at Kawaiahao Plaza has tested positive for COVID-19, the school’s KS COVID-19 Response Team announced today.

The employee has been working remotely and is in isolation, and based on contact tracing efforts, the school said no other employees or students have been exposed to the infected employee.

It is the second reported case at that location. A previous case was reported on July 31.

The response team also determined that the employee did not get COVID-19 from another employee or facility.