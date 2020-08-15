2 recovering from ‘domestic’ shooting in Puna

Two people were shot early today in Puna in what Hawaii island police characterized as a “domestic-related” incident.

At approximately 3:45 a.m., Puna patrol officers responded to a report that a 25-year-old man and 18-year-old woman, both Puna residents, had been shot while in a vehicle in the area of Highway 11 and Oshiro Road. As the officers were headed to the scene, they received information that the two were with Hawaii Fire Department personnel on Old Volcano Road in Keaau.

The man and woman were transported by ambulance to the Hilo Medical Center emergency room with nonlife threatening injuries, police said. They later underwent surgery and were in stable condition.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the Police Department’s nonemergency line at 935-3311 or Detective Blaine Morishita at 961-2385 or email Blaine.Morishita@hawaiicounty.gov. Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call CrimeStoppers at 961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.