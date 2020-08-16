Hawaii reports 220 new coronavirus cases as statewide total rises above 5,000

Hawaii health officials reported 220 new coronavirus cases today, raising the statewide total since the start of the pandemic to 5,042.

Today’s new COVID-19 cases include 202 on Oahu, 14 in Maui County, four on Hawaii island, according to the state Department of Health’s tally.

Officials said three previous cases — one each from Oahu, Maui and the Big Island — were removed from the statewide total due to “updated information.”

The statewide death toll since the start of the outbreak remains at 40. Thirty-three deaths have been on Oahu, six on Maui, and one was a Kauai resident who died on the mainland. The U.S. death toll was approaching 170,000 today.

Today’s statewide coronavirus case total includes 4,591 on Oahu, 226 in Maui County, 148 on Hawaii island, and 54 in Kauai County, according to health officials. The total also includes 23 Hawaii residents diagnosed outside of the state.

>> RELATED: Ige calls out state senators following Department of Health contact tracing tour

As of today, 3,161 infections in Hawaii are known to be active cases, with a total of 1,841 patients now classified by health officials as “released from isolation,” or about 36% of those infected. The category counts those infected people who have met the criteria for being released from isolation. Thirty-three new release cases were reported today.

Of all the confirmed Hawaii cases, 283 have required hospitalizations, with four new hospitalizations — three on Oahu and one on the Big Island — reported today, health officials said.

Lt. Gov. Josh Green said Saturday that there are 143 people hospitalized with COVID-19, including 35 patients in intensive care units and 25 on ventilators.

Two hospitalizations in the statewide count are Hawaii residents who were diagnosed and treated outside the state. Of the 283 hospitalizations within the state, 246 have been on Oahu, 28 on Maui, six on Hawaii island, and one on Kauai.

Officials counted 2,649 new tests in today’s tally, with today’s 202 positive cases representing about 7.6% of the total tested. Of the 161,948 coronavirus tests conducted so far by state and clinical laboratories in Hawaii since the start of the outbreak, a total of 3% have been positive.

By county, Honolulu has seen 1,509 patients released from isolation, and Maui has had 161 patients released. Hawaii County has 23 active infections, while Kauai has eight, according to Health Department figures.

Hawaii’s daily new-case count hit triple digits for the first time in late July, and has remained there for most of August. On Thursday, the daily count reached a record 355.