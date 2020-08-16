High tides and sea levels to produce nuisance coastal flooding for Hawaiian islands

The National Weather Service in Honolulu said today that a combination of high tides and abnormally high sea levels will produce nuisance coastal flooding over the next couple of days throughout the Hawaiian island.

The flooding will be mainly during the afternoon and evening, forecasters said.

“Impacts may include flooding of beaches that are normally dry, some minor coastal erosion, and salt water inundation of typically vulnerable low-lying roads, docks, boat ramps, and other coastal infrastructure,” they said.

Forecasters said that dry trade-wind conditions will continue into Monday, followed by increasing showers Monday night through Wednesday.

Tropical moisture will be approaching the state from the southeast later in the week and may bring some rain to the islands, they said.