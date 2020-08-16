Lockdowns, meal delays cause unrest at OCCC amidst COVID-19 outbreak

Oahu Community Correctional Center inmates upset with coronavirus quarantine lockdowns set a small fire in the common area of a housing module today and damaged a toilet and lighting fixture.

Today’s actions follow another fire and an attempted fire on Saturday at the Kalihi jail.

The weekend unrest comes after reports of widespread COVID-19 outbreaks at the facility.

Toni Schwartz, Hawaii Department of Public Safety spokeswoman, confirmed the incidents today and said in a statement that “COVID-19 has created a tremendous amount of strain on our overcrowded facilities.”

As of Friday, the Department of Public Safety had confirmed 124 out of 968 OCCC inmates or 12.8% of the total population had tested positive for the coronavirus with lots more tests to go.

DPS also said that as of Friday, 23 staffers had tested positive.

Schwartz did not provide an immediate update to a request for the latest count of OCCC inmates who had tested positive for coronavirus.

“Quarantine lockdowns, and cramped conditions, combined with the stress of the COVID-19 outbreak at OCCC translates to inmates becoming restless and agitated,” she said.

Today’s fire was extinguished quickly, with both incidents causing only minor injuries. Schwartz said two inmates who damaged a toilet and a lighting fixture are being evaluated for minor injuries sustained as a result of breaking the items. She said a corrections officer also had some minor eye irritation from a discharged fire extinguisher.

“All staff on duty are to be commended for effectively and professionally keeping the situation under control during these trying times,” Schwartz said.

Schwartz said 40 inmates were temporarily relocated to an outside recreation area today while the damage was assessed and cleaned up.

Schwartz said Saturday’s incidents did not result in damage or injuries, or evident escalation.

“Lunch was served late at OCCC yesterday and inmates reacted by starting a fire which was quickly extinguished,” she said. “They did attempt to start a second fire but were unsuccessful. Once meals were served, calm quickly resumed.”

Coronavirus has alledgely taken a toll on OCCC’s kitchen, which is made up of staff and inmates.

Schwartz said this weekend’s incidents are under investigation and “inmates found culpable will be criminally and administratively charged.”