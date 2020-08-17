Cause of Kunia brush fire yet to be determined, Honolulu fire officials say

Honolulu Fire Department crews in the air and on the ground managed to extinguish a brush fire in Kunia Sunday afternoon in three hours, HFD said today.

HFD did not have an estimate on the amount of acreage burned this evening.

HFD responded to a 12:45 p.m. call to a wildland fire in Kunia with 17 units staffed with 39 personnel.

Ground crews and helicopter crews worked to prevent the spread of the fire.

Air 1 and Air 3 made water drops.

Heavy smoke caused all traffic to be shut down on Kunia and Plantation roads.

The fire was brought under control at 2:22 p.m. and extinguished at 3:44 p.m.

The cause of the fire is unknown. No structures or vehicles were threatened by the fire and no injuries were reported.