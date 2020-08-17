Colleen Hanabusa expected to endorse Rick Blangiardi for mayor

Former U.S. Rep. Colleen Hanabusa is expected to announce today that she is endorsing former television executive Rick Blangiardi for Honolulu mayor.

Hanabusa and Blangiardi are both scheduled to appear on a live webcast press conference later today, the Blangiardi campaign announced this morning.

Hanabusa finished third in the nonpartisan elimination round of the Honolulu mayor’s race held Aug. 8.

Blangiardi and former insurance executive Keith Amemiya finished first and second, respectively in the primary, winning the right to advance to the Nov. 3 general election.

According to the official count, Blangiardi finished captured 69,510 votes, Amemiya with 55,002 votes and Hanabusa with 50,120. City Councilwoman Kym Pine finished fourth with 40,008 votes and former Mayor Mufi Hannemann with 26,975 votes.