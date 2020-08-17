comscore Suspect in fatal shooting at illegal game room in Ala Moana turns himself in to HPD | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Suspect in fatal shooting at illegal game room in Ala Moana turns himself in to HPD

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:44 pm
  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM Police investigated a fatal shooting, Wednesday morning, on Kalauokalani Way in the Ala Moana area.

    CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Police investigated a fatal shooting, Wednesday morning, on Kalauokalani Way in the Ala Moana area.

  • CRIMESTOPPERS HONOLULU Aaron Tuitelapaga

    CRIMESTOPPERS HONOLULU

    Aaron Tuitelapaga

Honolulu police arrested a 25-year-old man today in connection with Wednesday’s deadly game room shooting of a 31-year-old man in the Ala Moana area.

Aaron Tuitelapaga turned himself in at the main police headquarters at 801 S. Beretania St. at about 11:35 a.m. today. Charges are pending.

CrimeStoppers and Honolulu police issued a bulletin Sunday seeking the public’s help in locating Tuitelapaga, who was wanted on a $1 million arrest warrant for second-degree murder, first-degree robbery and three firearm offenses.

The deadly shooting occurred on the mauka side of Kalauokalani Way near Don Quijote at about 11:45 p.m. Wednesday.

Police said three male suspects entered the illegal game room and demanded money. A 31-year-old man confronted the suspects at which time a scuffle ensued.

Police said the suspects shot the man several times. The victim was taken to The Queen’s Medical Center where he died.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 955-8300.

