Third Oahu Family Court employee tests positive for coronavirus

A Family Court employee at Honolulu District Court has tested positive for COVID-19, according to the Hawaii State Judiciary.

This is the fourth Judiciary employee statewide that contracted the novel coronavirus. Two Oahu Family Court employees and a South Kohala District Court employee previously tested positive.

A Judiciary spokeswoman said the Family Court employee at Honolulu District Court last worked Thursday and got tested the next day. She received the positive test result Sunday.

Employees who had close contact with the affected employee have been told not to go to work at the courthouse building today. All were also advised to contact their medical providers.

Honolulu District Court, meanwhile, will remain open and operations in the affected areas will resume once the areas are thoroughly sanitized.

All essential Family Court proceedings at district court involving defendants in police custody will be conducted as scheduled, though the courtroom location may change.

Other hearings including felony cases, custody criminal and criminal traffic cases and temporary restraining orders will also be held as scheduled.

Last week, Judge R. Mark Browning issued an order increasing court proceedings to be conducted remotely via video conference or by telephone in the wake of the recent influx of coronavirus cases on Oahu.

For more information on court proceedings, visit www.courts.state.hi.us/covid-19-information-page.