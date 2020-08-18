2 Chicago women charged with violating quarantine order on Maui

Two women are in custody on Maui today after prosecutors charged them with violating the mandatory 14-day travel quarantine for out-of-state passengers, according to the Maui Police Department.

Police said they received several messages of 28-year-old Michelle Cardenas and 36-year-old Charlet Dupar, both of Chicago, of violating the quarantine.

The pair arrived on Maui on Aug. 13.

Several photos that recently circulated through social media show Cardenas and Dupar allegedly fronting several locations in Lahaina on Sunday.

Police said they located and arrested the women at the Kahului Airport Monday.

Prosecutors charged Cardenas and Dupar with violating the emergency rules. Bail is set at $4,000 each.

Violators of the travel quarantine face penalties of up to a $5,000 fine and up to a year in jail.