Mayor Caldwell asks Honolulu City Council to permanently replace corporation counsel Donna Leong

Mayor Kirk Caldwell has asked the Honolulu City Council to make Paul Aoki the city’s permanent corporation counsel.

Acting Corporation Counsel Aoki took over the position’s duties after Donna Leong in January of 2019 was targeted by the U.S. Department of Justice in its federal investigation of Police Chief Louis Kealoha and his wife, former Honolulu Deputy Prosecutor Katherine Kealoha.

Leong was the chief legal advisor for Caldwell, the City Council and city agencies until going on paid leave after receiving a target letter from the DOJ.

Aoki, who was deputy corporation counsel, has been in charge since.

“He has been a Deputy Corporation Counsel, the First Deputy Corporation Counsel, and Acting Corporation Counsel,” Caldwell told the council members in his written request, adding that Aoki is “an experienced, capable and dedicated leader, and I would deeply appreciate your confirmation of his appointment.”

Leong’s attorney has said the DOJ’s letter revolved around her involvement in advising the Honolulu Police Commission, which agreed to allow Kealoha to retire with full benefits and a $250,000 severance check in 2017. Caldwell in January said that he was looking at options to bring Leong back to the city to work, although not as corporation counsel.

Caldwell first appointed Leong to the corporation counsel in March of 2013.

Aoki has also been part of the Department of the Corporation Counsel since 2013, per his resume, which was included in Caldwell’s Monday letter.

During the COVID-19 outbreak, Caldwell has consulted with Aoki about the legality of making emergency proclamations.