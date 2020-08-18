Recipe: Chopped salad is fully loaded

When it comes to salads, a chopped salad is about as basic as it gets: a pile of greens topped with chopped vegetables, meats, cheeses, nuts, pickles, whatever you have in the fridge. This version is full of healthy fats from the mix of protein, avocado and cashews, and the apple cider vinegar in the quickly assembled dressing gives it a kick.

TORIE’S CHOPPED SALAD

From “The Mexican Keto Cookbook: Authentic, Big-Flavor Recipes for Health and Longevity” by Torie Borrelli (Ten Speed Press, $24)

2 cups leafy greens (arugula, romaine, spinach, chard, kale or a mix)

2 eggs, medium-boiled, chopped or halved

4 ounces shredded chicken, wild canned fish, smoked salmon or sardines)

1/2 avocado, cubed

Handful of raw cashews, pepitas seeds, sunflower seeds, walnuts

1/4 cucumber, thinly sliced

2 radishes, chopped or thinly sliced

2 tablespoons fermented or pickled veggie of choice

Handful of crumbled feta or goat cheese (optional)

>> Dressing:

1/2 avocado (use the remaining half from your salad)

3 tablespoons olive oil

2 tablespoons apple cider vinegar

1 to 2 teaspoons cilantro or parsley

Sea salt, to taste

In a large bowl, combine salad ingredients; mix together until well combined.

To make dressing: Use a whisk or immersion blender to blend ingredients until smooth and creamy. Toss salad with dressing. Serves 2.

Nutritional information unavailable.