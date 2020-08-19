Emergency sirens at Frank Fasi Municipal Building to be tested today

State and city emergency officials will conduct siren testing today between 8 a.m. and noon at the Frank Fasi Municipal Building in Honolulu.

Officials from the Hawaii Emergency Management Agency and the Honolulu Department of Emergency Management said nearby residents may hear the siren sound for 30-seconds to 3-minute intervals during that time.

Testing will include short blasts known as “burps,” they said.

To report concerns about the sirens or their operations, or siren malfunctions, call the Honolulu Department of Emergency Management at 723-8960.