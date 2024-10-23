Pickup truck plows into Zippy’s Wahiawa; no injuries reported

A pickup truck plowed into part of the Zippy’s restaurant in Wahiawa this morning, closing the eatery to indoor dining for the rest of the day.

Honolulu Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene at 100 N. Kamehameha Highway and evaluated a man in his 60s. The man declined transport to the hospital.

Details on what led to the crash were not immediately available.

A Zippy’s employee said the incident happened after 8 a.m., and no injuries were reported among workers or customers.

Zippy’s dine-in services will be closed for today, but the takeout window, which is open from 6 a.m. to midnight, will still be open.