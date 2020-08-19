Kamehameha Schools employee tests positive for COVID-19

A Kamehameha Schools Kapalama Health Services employee has tested positive for COVID-19, the school announced today.
The COVID-19 Response Team said it has determined that the employee, who is in isolation, did not get the virus from a school employee, facility or student. No other employee or student was exposed to the affected employee.
The affected employee will not return to work until cleared by a physician, the school said.
