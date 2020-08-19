Man suffers head injuries in Waikiki laundromat attack

A 53-year-old man sustained severe head injuries in a violent attack at a Waikiki laundromat, police said.

Sean Aldan is in custody at the Oahu Community Correctional Center on a second-degree degree attempted murder charge in the Aug. 2 attack. His bail is set at $500,000.

An individual entered a laundromat at 1922 Kalakaua Ave. at about 1 a.m. on Aug. 2 when he saw a man lying unconscious on the floor near the coin machine with his face swollen and bloodied.

In court documents, police said another man later identified as Aldan was in the laundromat at the time and told the person to be aware of clothing thieves “like the person lying on the floor.”

The victim sustained multiple facial, head and rib fractures and was taken in critical condition to The Queen’s Medical Center. Police said he was “comatose” at the hospital as of Friday.

Police recovered surveillance video in the area that showed the victim opening a dryer when clothes fell out of it. In the video, Aldan is heard in the video yelling at the victim to leave.

Police said the victim left but returned when Aldan kicked the man and struck the man’s face with a garbage can and wet floor cone. He then allegedly punched him repeatedly in the face and fled.

Through an investigation, police said Aldan was identified as the assailant. Police arrested him in Waikiki Friday on suspicion of attempted murder.