comscore Police search for suspect in armed robbery of Salt Lake liquor store | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Top News

Police search for suspect in armed robbery of Salt Lake liquor store

  • Today

Honolulu police have opened an armed robbery investigation of a liquor store at the Salt Lake Shopping Center.

Police said the suspect entered the establishment at 848 Ala Lilikoi St. at about 1:25 p.m. Tuesday where he brandished a gun and demanded money from the clerk.

The suspect then fled the scene before police officers arrived.

No injuries were reported.

There are no arrests at this time.

Click here to see our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak. Submit your coronavirus news tip.

Be the first to know
Get web push notifications from Star-Advertiser when the next breaking story happens — it's FREE! You just need a supported web browser.
Subscribe for this feature
Comments (0)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
Emergency sirens at Frank Fasi Municipal Building to be tested today
Looking Back

Scroll Up