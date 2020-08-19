Police search for suspect in armed robbery of Salt Lake liquor store

Honolulu police have opened an armed robbery investigation of a liquor store at the Salt Lake Shopping Center.
Police said the suspect entered the establishment at 848 Ala Lilikoi St. at about 1:25 p.m. Tuesday where he brandished a gun and demanded money from the clerk.
The suspect then fled the scene before police officers arrived.
No injuries were reported.
There are no arrests at this time.
