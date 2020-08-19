Unresponsive surfer pulled out of water off Sand Island

Honolulu Ocean Safety pulled an unresponsive surfer from the water off of Sand Island today, who was later transported to an area emergency room in critical condition.
Honolulu Emergency Medical Services Spokeswoman Shayne Enright said Ocean Safety responded to the incident just past 4:30 p.m.
Ocean Safety performed CPR on the surfer, a 47-year-old male, and EMS then gave him advanced life support treatment.
