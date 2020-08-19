VIDEO: Gov. Ige and state officials hold COVID-19 briefing at Hawai’i Convention Center

Gov. David Ige was joined by Hawaii Emergency Management Agency director Kenneth Hara, Department of Health director Bruce Anderson and Department of Health Disease Investigation Branch chief Emily Roberson during a media briefing at the Hawai’i Convention Center today at 12:30 p.m.
The state officials shared the latest details on COVID-19 case counts in Hawaii, disease investigation updates and the involvement of the National Guard in contact tracing.
Watch a replay of the briefing via the video above, or go to Gov. Ige’s Facebook page.
