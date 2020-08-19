comscore VIDEO: Gov. Ige and state officials hold COVID-19 briefing at Hawai’i Convention Center | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Top News

VIDEO: Gov. Ige and state officials hold COVID-19 briefing at Hawai’i Convention Center

  • By Star-Advertiser Staff
  • Today
  • Updated 1:35 pm

  • COURTESY GOV. DAVID IGE / FACEBOOK

  • GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM Gov. David Ige speaks during a media briefing today at the Hawai’i Convention Center.

    GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Gov. David Ige speaks during a media briefing today at the Hawai’i Convention Center.

Gov. David Ige was joined by Hawaii Emergency Management Agency director Kenneth Hara, Department of Health director Bruce Anderson and Department of Health Disease Investigation Branch chief Emily Roberson during a media briefing at the Hawai’i Convention Center today at 12:30 p.m.

The state officials shared the latest details on COVID-19 case counts in Hawaii, disease investigation updates and the involvement of the National Guard in contact tracing.

Watch a replay of the briefing via the video above, or go to Gov. Ige’s Facebook page.

Click here to see our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak. Submit your coronavirus news tip.

Be the first to know
Get web push notifications from Star-Advertiser when the next breaking story happens — it's FREE! You just need a supported web browser.
Subscribe for this feature
Comments (15)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
2 people with coronavirus on Oahu die as Hawaii reports 261 new cases
Next Story
Obama, in scathing Trump rebuke, warns democracy on the line
Looking Back

Scroll Up