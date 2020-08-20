Attempted murder case opened after man shot by acquaintance at Oahu park

A 33-year-old homeless man suffered a gunshot wound to the back after an acquaintance shot him at a park in Honolulu, police said.

The victim told police he was involved in an argument with another man just past 5 a.m. today. As the victim was walking away, the suspect shot him once in the back, police said.

It was not immediately clear at which park the shooting took place.

Police said the victim showed up at The Queen’s Medical Center where he is being treated for the gunshot wound. He is in stable condition.

Police have opened an attempted murder investigation. There are no arrests at this time.