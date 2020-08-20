comscore Attempted murder case opened after man shot by acquaintance at Oahu park | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Top News

Attempted murder case opened after man shot by acquaintance at Oahu park

  • Today

A 33-year-old homeless man suffered a gunshot wound to the back after an acquaintance shot him at a park in Honolulu, police said.

The victim told police he was involved in an argument with another man just past 5 a.m. today. As the victim was walking away, the suspect shot him once in the back, police said.

It was not immediately clear at which park the shooting took place.

Police said the victim showed up at The Queen’s Medical Center where he is being treated for the gunshot wound. He is in stable condition.

Police have opened an attempted murder investigation. There are no arrests at this time.

Click here to see our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak. Submit your coronavirus news tip.

Be the first to know
Get web push notifications from Star-Advertiser when the next breaking story happens — it's FREE! You just need a supported web browser.
Subscribe for this feature
Comments (0)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
Surfer, 48, dies after he was found unresponsive off Sand Island
Looking Back

Scroll Up