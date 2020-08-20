Hawaii unemployment rate declines to 13.1%

Hawaii’s unemployment rate fell for the third straight month and dipped to 13.1% in July even as the state grappled with a surge in coronavirus cases that kept the state’s tourism industry on a virtual lockdown.

The seasonally adjusted jobless rate declined from a revised 13.4% in June and showed continued improvement from 23.5% rate in May and the all-time high in April of 23.8%, according to data released today from the state Department of Labor and Industrial Relations.

Statewide, the number of people employed rose by 5,450, to 551,750, while the number of unemployed declined by 1,250, to 83,250.

The Labor Department also announced that since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic on March 1 that it has paid out about $2.83 billion in unemployed benefits for approximately 2.7 million weeks that were claimed. More specifically, the agency said it has paid 167,870 claims out of the 272,240 claims filed statewide. There were 10,286 claims requiring Labor Department action as of Wednesday.

In addition, Mayor Kirk Caldwell announced today that the Office of Economic Revitalization will host a City and County of Honolulu Virtual Job Fair website for temporary contract employment with the City and County of Honolulu. The announced jobs are for clerical/customer service, entry professional, and specialty positions.

Job seekers can view the available jobs and apply online at honolulu.gov. Applications for the positions must be received by Aug. 31. For questions related to the Virtual Job Fair, contact Steve Terada of the Office of Economic Revitalization at 723-7682.

Individuals unable to access the website can schedule an appointment to use the computers at the Department of Community Services American Job Center at 1505 Dillingham Blvd, Suite 110. Contact the American Job Center to schedule an appointment at 768-5701 or email AJCH@honolulu.gov.