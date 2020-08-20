Surfer, 48, dies after he was found unresponsive off Sand Island

A 48-year-old surfer has died after he was found unresponsive in waters off Sand Island Wednesday afternoon.

Positive identification is pending.

Honolulu Ocean Safety responded to the area off of Sand Island Beach Park just past 4:30 p.m. and brought the surfer to shore where they conducted advanced life-saving treatment.

Emergency Medical Services took him in critical condition to a hospital where he died.

Police said there are no signs of suspicious circumstances.