>> About 30 Oahu Community Corrections Center inmates who are there due to petty misdemeanor or misdemeanor charges were expected to be released Wednesday. Most of the roughly 270 other inmates at OCCC for misdemeanor or petty misdemeanor charges do not qualify based on the court’s exclusion of certain offenses, or can’t be released due to testing positive or showing symptoms, Deputy Public Defender Jacquie Esser said. A Page 1 story Wednesday mischaracterized the criteria.