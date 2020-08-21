Attempted murder case opened after driver shoots at vehicle on freeway in Waipahu

Honolulu police have opened an attempted murder investigation involving a shooting in the Waipahu area.

The shooting occurred on the H-1 freeway near the H-2 freeway interchange at about 10:15 p.m. Thursday.

Police said a 25-year-old man and 20-year-old woman were traveling westbound on the H-1 freeway when a male suspect in a dark-colored pickup truck shot at the victims’ trunk and drove off.

No injuries were reported. Police said the victims and suspect are not known to one another.

The motive of the shooting was not immediately clear.

Police said there are no arrests at this time.