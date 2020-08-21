Man, 28, charged in theft of Honolulu police vehicle

Prosecutors have charged a 28-year-old man accused of stealing a police vehicle in the Makiki area.

Joshua Gamboa was charged Wednesday with two counts of unauthorized control of a propelled vehicle, one count of first-degree assault against a law enforcement officer and first-degree theft.

He is being held at the Oahu Community Correctional Center in lieu of $50,000 bail.

Police responded to a crash on the westbound lanes of the H-1 freeway after the Lunalilo offramp at about 1:50 a.m. Tuesday.

Court documents said the officer ran a check on the vehicle’s license plate and discovered the vehicle was reported stolen.

Four occupants were in the vehicle when the officer approached the car.

Police said the driver attempted to flee on foot when a struggle ensued between the officer and the driver later identified as Gamboa.

Police said Gamboa broke free and drove off in the officer’s marked police vehicle.

Soon after, officers arrested him after they located Gamboa in Waikele after he crashed the police vehicle into a concrete barrier on the eastbound lanes near the Waipahu/Waikele onramp.

At the time of his arrest. Gamboa was wanted on warrants for failing to comply with the terms and conditions of the HOPE (Hawaii’s Opportunity Probation with Enforcement) program.

He has a criminal record of four felony convictions for theft, unauthorized possession of confidential personal information and burglary.

In the theft case, Gamboa was accused of taking a money bag from the Pearl City Walmart in August 2014.

Gamboa’s criminal history also includes misdemeanor abuse of a family or household member and petty misdemeanor criminal trespassing.