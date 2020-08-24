Man, 53, dies after attack at Waikiki laundromat

A 53-year-old man has died from severe injuries he suffered in an Aug. 2 attack at a laundromat in Waikiki.

Police said the victim identified as Jose Valenzuela Sunday.

Police originally classified the case an attempted murder when Valenzuela was in a coma due to injuries he sustained in the assault. The case was reclassified as a murder when he died.

Thirty-seven-year-old Sean Aldan, who police arrested on Aug. 14, remains in custody in connection with the beating that took place at about 1 a.m. on Aug 2.

Police said an individual entered the laundromat at 1922 Kalakaua Ave. and saw a man lying unconscious on the floor near the coin machine with his face swollen and bloodied.

Another man later identified as Aldan was in the establishment and alluded to the person that the victim allegedly attempted to take his clothes, according to charging documents.

Police said the victim later identified as Valenzuela was taken in critical condition to The Queen’s Medical Center.

Court documents revealed he suffered multiple facial, head and rib fractures and was in a coma at the hospital. Police said Valenzuela died Sunday, three weeks after the attack.

Surveillance video recovered from police showed Valenzuela opening a dryer when clothes fell out of it and Aldan yelling at him.

Valenzuela left and returned when Aldan allegedly kicked him and struck him in the face with a garbage can and wet floor cone. Police said Aldan continued to attack him by punching him repeatedly in the face.

Aldan left the scene before officers arrived.

Police arrested Aldan in Waikiki on Aug. 14 in connection with the attack.