Uncle Clay’s House of Pure Aloha exits Ala Moana Center

Uncle Clay’s House of Pure Aloha has closed its shave-ice shop at Ala Moana Center, citing a lack of business exacerbated by coronavirus slowdowns.
“Even prior to the pandemic, the business had only been teetering on the brink of not making it,” co-owner Bronson Chang said in an Instagram post this weekend. “After COVID-19, sales dropped precipitously, especially losing our visitor market.”
Uncle Clay’s original location at Aina Haina Shopping Center will remain open.
Chang, the nephew and business partner of founder Clayton Chang, helped his uncle expand his brand, opening at Ala Moana as part of The Lanai food court in 2018.
Bronson Chang said the shopping center allowed them to “amicably terminate” their lease.
