2 more Oahu Judiciary employees test positive for COVID-19

Two Oahu Judiciary employees — one from Kaahumanu Hale and another from Hale Hoomalu Juvenile Detention Facility — have tested positive for COVID-19, the Hawaii State Judiciary announced today.

There are now seven Judiciary employees total who have tested positive for the coronavirus. The Judiciary reported that six of the employees are on Oahu and one is on Hawaii island.

The employee at Kaahumanu Hale, which houses the First Circuit Court, tested positive last worked on site on Aug. 19, and the state Department of Health determined that no one else at the courthouse was at risk of exposure. The employee received a positive test result today.

The Hale Hoomalu employee last worked on Aug. 18 and all employees with “close prolonged contact” with the individual have been told to self-quarantine. The employee received a positive test result on Monday.

Additionally, a youth at Hale Hoomalu Juvenile Detention Facility tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday. There are 13 youths housed in individual rooms at the facility, which is cleaned twice per day and professionally cleaned during weekends, the Judiciary said.

The youth did not have contact with the others at the facility, the Judiciary said.