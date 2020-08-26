Lockdown to close Oahu DMVs, satellite city halls starting Thursday

The City and County of Honolulu will close driver’s license centers and satellite city halls to in-person visits starting Thursday, to comply with Mayor Kirk Caldwell’s emergency “stay-at-home, work-at-home” order, the Department of Customer Services announced.

All appointments scheduled from Thursday through Sept. 9 will be canceled, coinciding with the initial duration of the mayor’s order, which is intended to curb the spread of COVID-19.

The closure applies to face-to-face service at Oahu’s satellite city halls and driver licensing centers, and includes road tests. Online and mail-in transactions will continue, as described on the department’s website.

“To comply with the orders, there will be no in-person transactions performed at our service centers,” said Sheri Kajiwara, director of the city’s Department of Customer Services. “All city business that can be done via alternate means can continue.”

Only appointments during the two-week lockdown period will be canceled for now, although that would change if the lockdown is extended.

Appointments scheduled for today will be honored as usual, the city said.