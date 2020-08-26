Puna man, 26, wanted for second-degree murder, considered armed and dangerous

Hawaii island police are looking for a 26-year-old Puna man who is wanted for second-degree murder and is considered armed and dangerous.

Police have connected Dwayne “CJ” Cory Wallace Jr. — described as being six feet, five inches tall and 210 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair balding on top — to a Tuesday afternoon shooting on N. Kulani Road in Mountain View that left another 26-year-old man dead.

Around 1 p.m. Tuesday Puna patrol officers responded to a call about a male, identified later by police as Peter Grammar of Mountain View, who had just been shot and was lying on the road.

Grammar was later transported to Hilo Medical Center and pronounced dead at 2:04 p.m. An autopsy was performed this morning, and his cause of death was determined to be by a gunshot wound to the chest.

Wallace was last seen shortly after 1 p.m. Tuesday operating a “primer-gray colored Toyota 2-door sedan” with a Hawaii license plate reading HLN 84.

In a release Tuesday, Hawaii island police advised the public not to approach Wallace and have asked those with information regarding his whereabouts to call the department’s non-emergency line at (808) 935-3311 or detective Blaine Morishita at (808) 961-2385 or Blaine.Morishita@hawaiicounty.gov.

Crime Stoppers can be reached at 961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.00 for tipsters, who may remain anonymous.