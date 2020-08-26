WATCH LIVE: Mayor Kirk Caldwell and U.S. surgeon general visit Oahu COVID-19 surge testing site

U.S. Surgeon General Vice Admiral Jerome Adams and Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell are visiting Leeward Community College, one of the sites conducting coronavirus surge testing today.
They are livestreaming a media conference from the site.
