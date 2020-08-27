Police arrest duo suspected in Waikiki armed robbery

Honolulu police arrested a 40-year-old man and 36-year-old woman in connection with an armed robbery at a store in Waikiki Wednesday evening.

Police said the man entered the establishment on Uluniu Street at about 8 p.m. He then allegedly brandished a rifle, threatened the owner and took money from the cash register.

Police said he fled in a vehicle occupied by a 36-year-old woman. Shortly after, officers found the unoccupied vehicle a short distance away from the store.

Through an investigation, police located the suspects in Waikiki and arrested them on suspicion of first-degree robbery.