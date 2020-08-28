4 new COVID-19 deaths, 265 new cases in Hawaii as statewide tally climbs to 7,830

[ AD HAS BEEN REMOVED FROM THIS STORY ]

Hawaii Department of Health officials reported four new COVID-19 deaths and 264 new coronavirus cases, bringing the statewide totals since the beginning of the pandemic in February to 7,830 cases and 59 fatalities.

Three deaths were reported on Oahu and one on Maui, health officials said today.

“We had four people die yesterday,” Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell said this morning during a conversation on Honolulu Star-Advertiser’s Spotlight Hawaii. “We had three people (on Oahu) die today.”

A total of 50 Hawaii deaths have been on Oahu, eight on Maui, while one was a Kauai resident who died on the mainland.

The surge of infections on Oahu prompted Gov. David Ige and Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell to implement a “stay at home, work from from” lockdown order for two weeks that began Thursday morning. State officials warned Hawaii’s COVID-19 cases will continue to climb as more people get tested at mass testing sites.

>> RELATED: U.S. Surgeon General warns spike will continue as Hawaii COVID-19 cases climb above 300

Health officials today reported 233 new cases today on Oahu, 26 new cases on Hawaii island and six new cases in Maui County. As a result of updated information, one case from Honolulu was removed from the tally.

Today’s total coronavirus cases by county since the start of the outbreak included 7,47 on Oahu, 279 in Hawaii County, 56 in Kauai County and 324 in Maui County. The total statewide counts also include 24 Hawaii residents who were diagnosed out of state.

As of today, 5,361 infections are considered active cases statewide, with a total of 2,410 patients now classified by health officials as “released from isolation,” or nearly 31% of those infected. The category counts those infected people who have met the criteria for being released from isolation. Thirty-nine new release cases were reported today.

——

This breaking news story will be updated again.

U.S. Surgeon General warns spike will continue as Hawaii COVID-19 cases climb above 300