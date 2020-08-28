Bank of Hawaii to temporarily close Kahala Mall kiosk

Bank of Hawaii will be temporarily closing its Kahala Mall kiosk effective Saturday due to Mayor Kirk Caldwell’s new Stay At Home / Work From Home order for Oahu.
The kiosk, located between Longs Drugs and Macy’s, will temporarily close at end of business today and reopen once the Caldwell’s order for Oahu is lifted.
Customers may visit Bank of Hawaii’s temporary Waialae-Kahala branch, at 4211 Waialae Ave., Suite 101, at the Kahala Office Building. Regular business hours are:
Special hour for kupuna, at-risk individuals and their caregivers are Mondays-Fridays, 8-9 a.m., and Saturdays, 9-10 a.m.
General banking hours are Mondays-Fridays, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. and Saturdays, 10 a.m.-1 p.m.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.