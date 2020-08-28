Corrections

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser strives to make its news report fair and accurate. If you have a question or comment about news coverage, call Marsha McFadden, managing editor/news, at 529-4759 or email city editors at cityeditors@staradvertiser.com.
>> Surge testing at Kaneohe District Park on Wednesday was temporarily shut down due to heavy traffic. Information was inaccurately reported on why testing was shut down in a story on Page A1 on Thursday.
>> Suzanne Young serves as CEO of the Honolulu Board of Realtors. Her position was incorrectly reported in a story on Page A1 on Thursday.
>> Willie Talamoa’s last name was misspelled in an Off The News item on Page A1 of Tuesday’s edition.
