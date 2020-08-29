3 COVID-19 deaths on Oahu as Hawaii sees 310 new coronavirus cases and 12 hospitalizations

[ AD HAS BEEN REMOVED FROM THIS STORY ]

Hawaii Department of Health officials today reported three new COVID-19 deaths and 310 new coronavirus cases, bringing the statewide totals since the beginning of the pandemic in February to 8,139 cases and 62 fatalities.

No further details were provided about today’s latest coronavirus-related deaths on Oahu. A total of 50 other Hawaii deaths have been on Oahu, eight on Maui, while one was a Kauai resident who died on the mainland. The U.S. death toll is over 182,000 today.

Health officials today reported 263 new cases today on Oahu, 39 new cases on Hawaii island, seven new cases in Maui County and one case in Kauai County. As a result of updated information, one case from Maui was removed from total tally.

Today’s total coronavirus cases by county since the start of the outbreak included 7,410 on Oahu, 318 in Hawaii County, 57 in Kauai County and 330 in Maui County. The total statewide counts also include 24 Hawaii residents who were diagnosed out of state.

As of today, 5,600 infections are considered active cases statewide, with a total of 2,477 patients now classified by health officials as “released from isolation,” or nearly 30% of those infected. The category counts those infected people who have met the criteria for being released from isolation. Sixty-seven new release cases — 58 on Oahu, five in Maui County and four on Hawaii island — were reported today.

Hawaii’s run of triple-digit increases in daily new COVID-19 cases since Aug. 4 prompted state, city and federal government to partner in a free surge testing program on Oahu with plans to administer tests to 5,000 people each day. Mass testing continues today at Kalakaua District Park, Kalihi Valley District Park, Polynesian Cultural Center, Wahiawa District Park and Mililani District Park. Go to doIneedacovid19test.com for more information.

Officials counted 3,025 new tests in today’s tally, with today’s 310 positive cases representing 10% of the total tested. Of the 193,935 coronavirus tests conducted so far by state and clinical laboratories in Hawaii since the start of the outbreak, a total of 4% have been positive.

Of all the confirmed Hawaii cases, 497 have required hospitalizations, with 12 new hospitalizations — 11 on Oahu and one in Maui County — reported today, health officials said.

Two hospitalizations in the statewide count are Hawaii residents who were diagnosed and treated outside the state. Of the 495 hospitalizations within the state, 438 have been on Oahu, 43 on Maui, 13 on Hawaii island, and one on Kauai.

By county, Honolulu has seen 2,076 patients released from isolation, and Maui has had 181 patients released. Hawaii County has 152 active infections, while Kauai has two, according to Health Department figures.

>> RELATED: Travelers flying into Hawaii will be required to complete Safe Travels application

——

This breaking news story will be updated again.