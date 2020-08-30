89-year-old woman killed in head-on collision in Kapolei

An 89-year-old woman was killed and a man was injured in a head-on vehicle crash on Old Farrington Highway near the North/South Road in Kapolei today.

According to Honolulu police, an eastbound vehicle driven by a 70-year-old man “for unknown reasons crossed the double yellow solid lines” into the westbound lane on Old Farrington Highway just after 2 p.m.

A westbound vehicle, driven by a 62-year-old man, saw the car headed toward him, hit his brakes, and turned left to avoid the collision, police said. The first car collided with the westbound vehicle on the passenger side, killing an 89-year-old passenger in the eastbound vehicle that crossed the center line.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police and city Emergency Medical Services officials.

EMS paramedics treated the 70-year-old driver and took him to a hospital in serious condition. The 62-year-old driver refused treatment at the scene, according to EMS.

Police said speed does not appear to be a factor in this collision, and it is unknown if alcohol or drugs were factors.

Old Farrington Highway was closed until just before 8 p.m. as emergency officials responded and investigated.

Police said the death is the 36th Honolulu traffic fatality so far in 2020, compared with 38 at the same time in 2019.