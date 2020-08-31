7 COVID-19 deaths in Hawaii, including 2 deaths reported Sunday night at Hilo veterans home

[ AD HAS BEEN REMOVED FROM THIS STORY ]

The state began Aug. 1 with 26 COVID-19 deaths and will end the month with 70 deaths.

Hawaii Department of Health officials today recorded seven new coronavirus-related deaths — including two Hilo deaths reported Sunday night — and 133 new cases, bringing the statewide totals since the beginning of the pandemic to 70 fatalities and 8,472 cases.

No further details were provided about five of the new coronavirus-related deaths on Oahu, but two Hawaii island deaths were reported Sunday night by the Hilo Medical Center. Hawaii island recorded its first two coronavirus-related deaths Sunday night following an outbreak at the Yukio Okutsu State Veterans Home.

A total of 59 Hawaii deaths have been on Oahu, eight on Maui, two on Hawaii island, while one was a Kauai resident who died on the mainland. The U.S. death toll is over 183,000 today.

Health officials today reported 107 new cases today on Oahu, 24 on Hawaii island, one in Maui County and one resident diagnosed outside of the state.

Today’s total coronavirus cases by county since the start of the outbreak included 7,691 on Oahu, 364 in Hawaii County, 335 in Maui County, and 57 in Kauai County. Health officials also reported one new case of a resident diagnosed outside of Hawaii, bringing the total statewide counts to 25 Hawaii residents who were diagnosed out of state.

As of today, 5,824 infections are considered active cases statewide, with a total of 2,578 patients now classified by health officials as “released from isolation,” or about 30% of those infected. The category counts those infected people who have met the criteria for being released from isolation. Fifty-eight new release cases were reported today.

Hawaii’s run of triple-digit increases in daily new COVID-19 cases in August prompted state, city and federal government to partner in a free surge testing program on Oahu with plans to administer tests to 5,000 people each day for two weeks. Go to doIneedacovid19test.com for more information.

Officials counted 1,463 new tests in today’s tally, with today’s 133 positive cases representing 9% of the total tested. Of the 198,182 coronavirus tests conducted so far by state and clinical laboratories in Hawaii since the start of the outbreak, a total of 4.2% have been positive.

Of all the confirmed Hawaii cases, 508 have required hospitalizations, with three new hospitalizations reported today, health officials said.

Two hospitalizations in the statewide count are Hawaii residents who were diagnosed and treated outside the state. Of the 506 hospitalizations within the state, 448 have been on Oahu, 44 on Maui, 13 on Hawaii island, and one on Kauai.

By county, Honolulu has seen 2,149 patients released from isolation, and Maui has had 191 patients released. Hawaii County has 179 active infections, while Kauai has one, according to Health Department figures.

