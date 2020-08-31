Counting city’s botched surge COVID-19 tests against regulations, U.S. Department of Health and Human Services says

The city asked the federal government for an exception, but about 1,000 people from the Kaneohe surge testing site will have to retake the test due to a mislabeling error.

City spokesman Alexander Zannes told the Honolulu Star-Advertiser Sunday that Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell had made a request to the U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams and eTrueNorth to allow the Kaneohe tests since the individual’s personal information is included in the kit, even if it wasn’t on the test tube.

Mia Palmieri Heck, director of external affairs for the Office of the Assistant Secretary for Health, U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, said in an email today that allowing the mislabeled tests to go through is not possible.

“This would be against the lab’s standard processes; they must be able to validate each specimen by comparing the patient information on the vial with the information on the voucher. They cannot process specimens that do not have patient information on the vial,” Heck said.

Heck said in an email Sunday that the lab already has sent about 1,000 patients a notice that they had an inconclusive result and informed them that they needed to retest.

>> RELATED: About 1,000 Oahu residents told to retake COVID-19 surge test because of mislabeling

“There were an additional 500 vials that had some patient identifiers on the vials and the lab was able to match that information with the information on the voucher and processed those specimens,” she said.

The testing, which began Wednesday, is part of a federally-funded initiative that Caldwell, Adams and Gov. David Ige announced Tuesday. Some 5,000 free tests a day, up to 60,000 over a roughly two-week period, have been offered to Oahu residents. The idea behind the federally funded surge testing program, which has taken place in eight states, is to help officials in high-risk communities identify where the virus is so they can take steps to bring down positivity rates and ease hospitalizations.

Heck said so far none of the other states have had mislabeling issues like what has happened in Honolulu.

Zannes told the Star-Advertiser on Sunday that the Honolulu Fire Department did not receive proper guidance from eTrueNorth, which led to test tubes at the Kaneohe testing site to not be labeled.

Zannes said since the problem was discovered, the city has ensured that the first initial, last name, and date of birth have been put on test tubes at subsequent locations.

As of the start of this morning, Heck said 37,765 vouchers have been generated for the testing program. However, she cautioned that some people ultimately will cancel or fail to show up for tests.

Go to doIneedacovid19test.com for more information.

——

This breaking news story will be updated again.