Man, 35, critically injured in Waipahu shooting

Honolulu police have opened an attempted murder investigation in connection with a shooting in Waipahu early Sunday.
Police said two males were involved in an argument on Pupuole Street at about 4 a.m. One of the males allegedly retrieved a gun at which time a struggle ensued.
During the struggle, police said a 35-year-old man was shot in the abdomen. He was taken in critical condition to The Queen’s Medical Center.
There are no arrests at this time.
