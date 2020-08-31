Puna man, 26, charged with murder in fatal Big Isle shooting

Prosecutors have charged a 26-year-old Puna man in connection with Tuesday’s deadly shooting of another man on Hawaii Island.

Dwayne “CJ” Cory Wallace Jr. was charged with second-degree murder, five firearm offenses in the death of Peter C. Grammar, 26, of Mountain View. Wallace was also charged with one count of promotion of a dangerous drug.

His bail is set at $1.16 million.

Police responded to a call of a man who had just been shot and lying in the roadway on N. Kulani Street in Mountain View Tuesday afternoon. The victim later identified as Grammar was taken to Hilo Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead from a gunshot wound to the chest.

CrimeStoppers and Hawaii island police issued a bulletin seeking the public’s help in locating Wallace.

Police received tips from the community on his whereabouts and located Wallace in the Orchidland subdivision in Puna Friday afternoon.

Wallace allegedly fled in a vehicle and ran into a forest. Officers conducted a search in the area when Wallace emerged and surrendered to police.

Police said officers recovered a loaded shotgun from Wallace at the time of his arrest.