Hawaii Kai residents asked to conserve water during repairs

The Board of Water Supply is asking customers in Hawaii Kai, from Keahole Street to the Hawaii Kai Golf Course, to use water for essential needs only until Friday as crews repair a leaky valve on a transmission main on Kalanianaole Highway near the golf course entrance.

The main line helps provide water to the area. The work has caused the main to be temporarily taken out of service, BWS said.

Board officials ask customers to use water for cooking, drinking and personal sanitation needs only until the repair is completed.

BWS said it is also notifying large users of water in the area, including parks, schools, shopping centers and large residential buildings, to conserve water as well.

The work has closed a portion of Kalanianaole Highway’s town-bound lane, and motorists should anticipate delays.