Inmate refusing to return to cell leads to disturbance at Maui Community Correctional Center

Emergency response teams at Maui Community Correctional Center deescalated a “attempted disturbance” stemming from an inmate refusing to return to their cell.

The state Department of Public Safety reported that the attempted disturbance took place around 2 p.m. today and that the emergency response teams were activated immediately to deescalate the situation. Maui police were on standby.

“Staff followed their training to squash the attempted disturbance fast. I commend them for effectively and professionally returning calm to the module during these trying times,” said Maria Cook, Deputy Director for Administration, in a statement.

A couple of correctional staff reported minor injuries, and inmates are still being evaluated by medical staff, DPS said.

The department reported no major damage to the module.

Maui police will handle the criminal investigation while DPS conducts an internal investigation.