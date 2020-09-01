Man, 27, arrested for allegedly killing fellow OCCC inmate, 62

Honolulu police have initiated a first-degree murder investigation involving the death of a 62-year-old male inmate at the Oahu Community Correctional Center in Kalihi.
Police said a 27-year-old male inmate assaulted the victim at the correctional facility located at 2199 Kamehameha Highway just past 10:35 p.m. Monday.
The victim was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Police arrested the suspect on suspicion of first-degree murder.
This is the second inmate who died from fatal injuries in an alleged attack at a correctional facility in Hawaii in almost two weeks.
On Aug. 19, police said a 70-year-old male inmate was assaulted by a 25-year-old male inmate at the Halawa Correctional Facility at 99-902 Moanalua Rd. The victim suffered head injuries and was taken to a nearby hospital and pronounced dead.
Police arrested the 25-year-old inmate on suspicion of first-degree murder.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.