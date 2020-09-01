Man, 27, arrested for allegedly killing fellow OCCC inmate, 62

Honolulu police have initiated a first-degree murder investigation involving the death of a 62-year-old male inmate at the Oahu Community Correctional Center in Kalihi.

Police said a 27-year-old male inmate assaulted the victim at the correctional facility located at 2199 Kamehameha Highway just past 10:35 p.m. Monday.

The victim was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police arrested the suspect on suspicion of first-degree murder.

This is the second inmate who died from fatal injuries in an alleged attack at a correctional facility in Hawaii in almost two weeks.

On Aug. 19, police said a 70-year-old male inmate was assaulted by a 25-year-old male inmate at the Halawa Correctional Facility at 99-902 Moanalua Rd. The victim suffered head injuries and was taken to a nearby hospital and pronounced dead.

Police arrested the 25-year-old inmate on suspicion of first-degree murder.