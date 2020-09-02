Hawaii Regional Council of Carpenters endorses Blangiardi

The Hawaii Regional Council of Carpenters is endorsing candidate Rick Blangiardi for Honolulu mayor.

Ronald Taketa, executive secretary and treasurer of the trade union, said, “Throughout his career, Rick Blangiardi has shown he can get the job done, no matter how difficult or challenging the circumstances are. He is the type of leader our city needs right now: tough enough to make the difficult decisions and caring enough to make them for the right reasons.”

The union represents 6,500 members in Hawaii.

Blangiardi, a former television executive, and businessman Keith Amemiya will face off for the mayoral seat in the Nov. 3 general election.

In a news release today, Blangiardi thanked the union for their support. “As the son of a working class family, I share values with these skilled men and women carpenters who, despite the COVID-19 crisis, have been working hard on projects across Oahu and the State of Hawaii.