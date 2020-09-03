Hawaii records 4 coronavirus-related deaths and 211 new COVID-19 cases

[ AD HAS BEEN REMOVED FROM THIS STORY ]

Hawaii Department of Health officials today reported four new coronavirus-related death and 211 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the statewide totals since the beginning of the pandemic to 79 fatalities and 9,202 cases.

No further details were provided about today’s latest deaths on Oahu. Health officials did not count the death of a resident at the Yukio Okutsu State Veterans Home reported Wednesday night. A total of 67 deaths have been on Oahu, eight on Maui, three on the Big Island, while one was a Kauai resident who died on the mainland. The U.S. death toll is over 186,000 today.

The total new cases today included 190 on Oahu, 17 on Hawaii island and 4 in Maui County.

As of today, 6,345 infections are considered active cases statewide, with a total of 2,778 patients now classified by health officials as “released from isolation,” or about 30% of those infected. The category counts those infected people who have met the criteria for being released from isolation. Eighty-nine new release cases — 79 on Oahu, seven on Hawaii island and three in Maui County — were reported today.

Today’s total coronavirus cases by county since the start of the outbreak included 8,339 on Oahu, 435 in Hawaii County, 346 in Maui County, and 57 in Kauai County. There are also 25 Hawaii residents diagnosed outside of the state.

Hawaii’s run of triple-digit increases in daily new COVID-19 cases in August prompted state, city and federal government to partner in a free surge testing program on Oahu to administer tests to 90,000 people over roughly three weeks. Surge testing on the H-3 freeway resumed today until 2 p.m. despite objections from the federal government. Go to doIneedacovid19test.com for more information.

Officials counted 6,291 new tests in today’s tally, with today’s 211 positive cases representing 3% of the total tested. Of the 213,722 coronavirus tests conducted so far by state and clinical laboratories in Hawaii since the start of the outbreak, a total of 4.3% have been positive.

Of all the confirmed Hawaii cases, 573 have required hospitalizations, with 21 new hospitalizations — 20 on Oahu and one in Hawaii County — reported today, health officials said.

Two hospitalizations in the statewide count are Hawaii residents who were diagnosed and treated outside the state. Of the 571 hospitalizations within the state, 508 have been on Oahu, 45 on Maui, 17 on Hawaii island, and one on Kauai.

By county, Honolulu has seen 2,322 patients released from isolation, Hawaii County has had 205 releases, and Maui has seen 196 patients released. Kauai has one active infection, according to Health Department figures.

