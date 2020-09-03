Man, 80, dies in Kailua pedestrian accident

An 80-year-old man has died after he was struck by a vehicle in Kailua early today.

Police said the pedestrian was walking northeast in a bike lane on Keolu Drive at about 6:30 a.m. today when a vehicle operated by a 57-year-old man traveling in the same direction veered right and struck two parked vehicles and the pedestrian.

He was taken in critical condition to a hospital where he died.

Speed was not involved. Police said drugs and alcohol may be contributing factors.

Police have reopened Keolu Drive from Akiahala Street and Alii Place after it was closed for more than two hours for their investigation.