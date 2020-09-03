Side Street Kapahulu closes after employee tests positive for coronavirus

An employee at Side Street Inn’s Kapahulu location has tested positive for COVID-19, the restaurant announced this morning in an Instagram post.

Side Street Inn on da Strip has shut down for a week of professional cleaning, “out of an abundance of caution.”

The employee did not come into contact with customers and is in self-isolation, the restaurant said. Other employees are being tested.

Side Street’s Ala Moana location will remain open, serving curbside takeout. That restaurant, on Hopaka Street near Ala Moana Center, reopened in August after a lengthy renovation.

A Side Street spokeswoman declined to comment further on the post.