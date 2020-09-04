Bank of Hawaii offers free health check app to local businesses

Bank of Hawaii announced Thursday that its new health screening app called Health Check is available for free at the App Store and Google Play.

The Health Check app was developed by the bank’s own information technology and e-commerce divisions and is available to employers and their employees in an effort to help local businesses prepare for reopening once Oahu’s “Stay At Home / Work From Home” order is lifted.

“As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, Bank of Hawaii remains steadfast in our commitment to help curb the spread of the virus in our island communities,” said Peter Ho, chairman, president and CEO of Bank of Hawaii. “We hope this application serves as an additional safeguard for our local businesses and organizations, and allows for added peace of mind for both employees and the community at large.”

While the app does not detect COVID-19, when used appropriately, it serves as an added layer of protection by allowing individuals who may be exhibiting symptoms, or who may have been exposed or potentially exposed to COVID-19 to perform a self-assessment before they enter the workplace. The app features three simple questions based on the U.S. Chamber of Commerce’s Employee Screening Questionnaire.

Employers may request to see results in the lobbies or entrances of their establishments before the employee enters the facility. If employees answer “yes” to any of the three questions, they are advised through the app not to enter the facility, to avoid contact with others, and to contact their manager.

The health screening app does not ask for any personally identifiable information, nor does the app use location tracking or collect/store/share any information. It is a questionnaire in which employees may use before entering the workplace.

For more information, go to www.boh.com/health-check-app.